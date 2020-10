The problem with grand juries

What grand jury recordings can tell us about why there was no indictment in Breonna Taylor's death. How the pandemic is scrambling college students’ voting plans. And, how Boris Johnson was affected by contracting covid-19.

During last night’s vice-presidential debate, Vice President Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) were asked about justice and the grand jury decision not to charge several officers for fatally shooting Breonna Taylor. From reporter Marisa Iati, the questions left unanswered by newly released recordings of the grand jury





It’s a weird time to be a college student. And on top of navigating remote learning and housing during a pandemic, students are now being asked to figure out how and where to vote – many for the first time. Political enterprise and accountability reporter Michelle Ye Hee Lee shares advice from campus organizers trying to make the process easier to understand.