The race to 270

The presidential election is still too close to call. Aaron Blake lays out the states to watch in this quickly moving race and explains each candidate’s potential path to victory.
President Trump took a decisive and early win in Florida on election night. National enterprise reporter Jose Del Real explains how Trump successfully mobilized the Latino vote in South Florida — a feat that shocked many Democrats.
Follow the Post’s live updates on the election here.
As the nation waits to find out the results of the election, we hear what it's like to report the news in this moment of uncertainty — with dispatches from political reporters and the editor who’s charged with deciding what goes on the front page.
Wednesday, November 4, 2020