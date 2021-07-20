The release of Abdul Latif Nasir

The Biden administration has resumed repatriation of Guantánamo Bay detainees — a practice largely halted under former president Donald Trump. Plus, why some states are considering reinstating mask mandates.
A U.S. flag flies inside Camp Delta at the U.S. Naval Station in Guantánamo Bay, Cuba. (Paul J. Richards/AFP/Getty Images)
The Biden administration on Monday repatriated a detainee from Guantánamo Bay to Morocco, the first transfer of an inmate from the high-security prison since President Donald Trump mostly halted resettlements when he took office in 2017. We hear from The Post’s Missy Ryan about what the release of Abdul Latif Nasir signals about the Biden administration’s plans to close the Guantánamo Bay detention facility. Plus, we hear from Radiolab’s Latif Nasser, who chronicled Nasir’s case on the podcast series “The Other Latif,” to understand his life beyond being a detainee. 

Two months after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said vaccinated individuals did not need to wear masks in most settings, a growing number of public health officials are warning that it might be time to put them back on. Health reporter Dan Diamond on the return of mask mandates – and the return of the political debate around them.
