The Biden administration on Monday repatriated a detainee from Guantánamo Bay to Morocco , the first transfer of an inmate from the high-security prison since President Donald Trump mostly halted resettlements when he took office in 2017. We hear from The Post’s Missy Ryan about what the release of Abdul Latif Nasir signals about the Biden administration’s plans to close the Guantánamo Bay detention facility. Plus, we hear from Radiolab’s Latif Nasser, who chronicled Nasir’s case on the podcast series “ The Other Latif,” to understand his life beyond being a detainee.