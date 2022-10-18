Facebook
The retired military cashing in with repressive governments
The retired military cashing in with repressive governments

A new Washington Post investigation has uncovered the fact that hundreds of veterans have taken lucrative foreign jobs — often for countries with known human rights abuses. U.S. officials approved these contracts — but fought to keep them secret.

Tuesday, October 18, 2022
The retired military cashing in with repressive governments
(Illustration by Stephanie Hays/The Washington Post; photographs by Abdullah Al-Qadry/AFP/Getty Images, Gehad Hamdy/Picture Alliance/Getty Images, Richard Cordell/Australian Defense Force/Getty Images; documents obtained by The Washington Post)

The Post found more than 500 retired members of the military – from helicopter mechanics to high-ranking generals – have cashed in on work with foreign governments since 2015, sharing military expertise and political clout. 


Many worked for countries with known human rights abuses and political repression, but the U.S. military approved these contracts anyway. The activity lacks transparency or congressional oversight, and largely remains out of public view. 


Those seeking foreign work must first obtain approval from their branch of the armed forces and the State Department. The Post found these requests are largely rubber-stamped: Of more than 500 submitted since 2015, about 95 percent were granted. For military retirees who do this work without seeking approval, few penalties exist.

