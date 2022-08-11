The right-wing rise of tech billionaire Peter Thiel

Peter Thiel, co-founder and chairman of Palantir Technologies, speaks during a news conference in Tokyo in 2019. (Kiyoshi Ota)

In October 2016, Silicon Valley billionaire Peter Thiel made headlines when he threw his support behind Donald Trump for the Republican presidential nominee. To many, it was a stunning revelation from the person who co-founded e-commerce giant PayPal and was one of the earliest investors in Facebook.





In the years since, Thiel’s role in right-wing politics has only grown, with big investments in Republican Senate candidates like J.D. Vance in Ohio and Blake Masters in Arizona.













Tech reporter Elizabeth Dwoskin joins us to talk about Thiel’s rise in Silicon Valley and how the onetime Facebook board member became a Republican financier.