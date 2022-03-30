Facebook
The rise and fall of Peloton
The rise and fall of Peloton

How Peloton became a victim of its own success, and what the parasocial relationship with its instructors tells us about our relationships to ourselves. Plus, what happens when two cosmonauts and an astronaut return to earth.

Wednesday, March 30, 2022
The rise and fall of Peloton
The rise and fall of PelotonA Peloton stationary bike for sale at the company's showroom in Dedham, Mass. (Adam Glanzman/Bloomberg News)

Peloton saw a meteoric rise at the start of the pandemic. But as normal life has resumed, sales of the stationary bike have plummeted and the company has been plunged into crisis. Business reporter Aaron Gregg explains. 


And writer Anne Helen Petersen, author of the newsletter Culture Study, talks about the general obsession with Peloton and its instructors — and what those relationships might reveal about ourselves and our connection with others. 


Plus, a dispatch from the International Space Station: An American astronaut and two Russian cosmonauts safely returned back to earth Wednesday after a historic mission. But there’s a conflict brewing over U.S.-Russia relations in space, and the future of the ISS is at stake.

Loading...
