The rise and fall of Philly’s mass vaccination clinic

Philadelphia’s first mass vaccination site looked like a model of 21st-century efficiency — until the city abruptly shut it down after losing trust in the group that ran it. Plus, how the pandemic has led some men to realize they need deeper friendships.
The rise and fall of Philly’s mass vaccination clinic
The mass-vaccination center set up by Philly Fighting COVID at the Pennsylvania Convention Center on January 15, 2021. (Photo by Rachel Wisniewski/For The Washington Post)
A mass vaccination clinic in Philadelphia opened with fanfare but closed amid rifts of trust. Frances Stead Sellers explains the swift rise and fall of Philly Fighting Covid. 

No game days. No bars. Samantha Schmidt reports on how the pandemic is making some men realize they need deeper friendships. 
