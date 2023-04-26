The rise of a shadowy Russian mercenary network

The founder of the Wagner Group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, in Moscow in April. (Yulia Morozova/Reuters)

The Wagner Group operated in the shadows for years, its network of mercenary forces aiding the Russian government in military operations in places such as Ukraine.





In the time since, the Wagner Group has expanded and morphed far beyond Russia’s borders, fueling instability and helping autocrats maintain or challenge power through disinformation campaigns and building up their military.





But according to newly leaked U.S. intelligence documents, the Wagner Group is becoming even more “nefarious,” Greg Miller, an international investigative reporter, tells “Post Reports.”





“It's actually trying to destabilize parts of Africa so that then it can again back Russia’s preferred and favored candidates,” as it seeks to further gain wealth and resources of its own, Miller explains.





