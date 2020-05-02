The rise of sourdough bread baking

People are baking bread like crazy, and now we’re running out of flour and yeast.
Now is the ideal time to learn to make sourdough bread. Here’s how.
This episode mistakenly referred to yeast as "bacteria." It is, in fact, a fungus, not bacteria.
Previous Episode
The Louis Armstrong Museum is finding a new life online during the coronavirus pandemic -- and just a warning, this segment contains explicit language. How one blues musician is changing his act under self isolation. And a new kind of rom-com.
Friday, May 1, 2020
Next Episode
How people are dealing with grief and loss during the pandemic. And Melinda Hunt, the director of Hart Island in New York, explains the challenges of burying the city’s dead.
Monday, May 4, 2020