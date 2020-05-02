The rise of sourdough bread baking

In the pandemic times, sourdough bread is king. Post Reports producer Reena Flores goes on a journey to find out why, with King Arthur Flour co-chief executive Karen Colberg and ancient bread maker Seamus Blackley.
People are baking bread like crazy, and now we’re running out of flour and yeast

Now is the ideal time to learn to make sourdough bread. Here’s how.

This episode mistakenly referred to yeast as "bacteria." It is, in fact, a fungus, not bacteria.
