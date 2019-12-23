The rise of the ‘zombie mall’
Abha Bhattarai explains why most shopping malls are on the decline — and why a few are thriving. Maggie Penman on making sobriety hip. Plus, Lauren Tierney tracks down the origin of your Christmas tree.
In this episode
The death of the American shopping mall
When it opened four decades ago, Lakeforest Mall was the pride of Montgomery County.
It had an Olympic-size ice skating rink, a glass-enclosed elevator and an indoor amphitheater with a water-filled moat. Among its attractions was a 201,000-square-foot Sears that could fill just about any household need: power tools, clothes, appliances, furniture, tires, even fine jewelry. But now, the mall is slowly dying.
Its slow decline mirrors the all-too-familiar narrative of the American mall, particularly the mid-tier cookie cutters that proliferated in the 1970s, ’80s and ’90s.
Abha Bhattarai covers retail for The Post. She says malls’ popularity has been changing in the past decade -- shopping has migrated online, and as many well-known retailers toppled, the malls that didn’t evolve fast enough stumbled into a devastating cycle of dwindling traffic, lower sales and disappearing storefronts.
The quest to make sobriety cool in a culture obsessed with alcohol
The popularity of the “sober curious” movement has exploded in recent years, especially among young women. It populates Instagram hashtags and wellness blogs and fuels trends like Dry January and Sober September. (According to Pinterest, searches for “sober living” on the website were up more than 700 percent in 2019, putting it among the site’s “top trends” for the year.)
Maggie Penman is a producer on Post Reports, and she recently wrote an article for The Washington Post Magazine about the growing popularity of reconsidering the way we drink -- and whether we should at all.
Tracking down a Christmas tree
Whether they are bought at a lawn and garden store or a pop-up lot or harvested from a tree farm or a national forest, a live tree is an integral part of the holiday tradition for many families.
Before the 1930s, Christmas trees typically were cut down on an individual’s property or out in the wild. Now, tree farms in all 50 states (yes, Hawaii, too) are where most Christmas trees come from.
Lauren Tierney is a graphics reporter and cartographer for The Post who mapped out where American Christmas trees come from.
