The science of pandemic grief

Boxes of photos were transported to Lena Sun's sister’s Vermont home after their mother died of covid early in the pandemic. Now, the photographs are back with Sun after her sister died of pancreatic cancer in October 2022. (Jahi Chikwendiu/The Washington Post)

This week, we’re marking three years since the World Health Organization officially declared COVID-19 was a pandemic. Since March of 2020, more than a million people have died in the United States alone and we’ve lost more than 6 million people worldwide to covid.





We’ve turned to health reporter Lena Sun often over the last few years for advice on masking and social distancing, to explain how the virus spreads and how vaccines work, and for accountability reporting on the way politics and policies have interfered with science. But while she was one of the lead reporters covering the pandemic, Lena was also coping with her own loss. She lost her mother to covid in April of 2020, a famed writer on the Chinese immigrant experience, and then her sister died last year of pancreatic cancer.





Today on the show, Lena shares what she’s learned about the science of grief - and how we can all process so much tragedy from the last three years.