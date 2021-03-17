The shootings in Atlanta

The Gold Spa in Atlanta. (Chris Aluka Berry/Reuters)
Shootings at three Atlanta-area spas on Tuesday have left eight people dead, including six Asian women, prompting widespread concern that the killings could be the latest in a surge of hate crimes against Asian Americans. Paulina Firozi reports.
In Europe, several countries have suspended the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine. Berlin bureau chief Loveday Morris says reports of life-threatening blood clots have brought the vaccine under review by the World Health Organization and the European Medicines Agency, though the WHO has said the vaccine’s benefits outweigh the risks. Wellness reporter Allyson Chiu explains how scientists are determining whether there’s a connection between the rare blood clots and the vaccine, or if it’s just a coincidence.
Calls for Andrew Cuomo to step down grow as the New York governor faces allegations of sexual harassment from multiple women. The billionaires whose wealth ballooned during the pandemic. And, what the fencing around the Capitol means for our democracy.
Tuesday, March 16, 2021