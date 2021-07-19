The spyware secretly hacking smartphones

(FILES) In this file photo taken on August 28, 2016, a woman uses her iPhone in front of the building housing the Israeli NSO group "Pegasus", in Herzliya, near Tel Aviv. An Israeli firm accused of supplying spyware to governments has been linked to a list of 50,000 smartphone numbers, including those of activists, journalists, business executives and politicians around the world, according to reports Sunday. (Photo by JACK GUEZ / AFP) (Photo by JACK GUEZ/AFP via Getty Images)
Military-grade spyware leased by the Israeli firm NSO Group to governments for tracking terrorists and criminals was used to hack smartphones belonging to journalists, human rights activists, business executives and the two women closest to murdered Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, according to an investigation by The Washington Post and 16 media partners led by the Paris-based journalism nonprofit Forbidden Stories.
Wally Funk was supposed to go to space 60 years ago. Now she’s going with Jeff Bezos. At 82, the “Mercury 13″ pioneer is poised to become the oldest person to reach space when the first crewed Blue Origin rocket takes flight Tuesday.
Michelle Zauner, author of “Crying in H Mart,” on grief, food and embracing her Korean heritage. Plus, what happens when a head of state gets a really bad case of the hiccups.
