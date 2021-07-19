The spyware secretly hacking smartphones

The military-grade spyware that’s being used to spy on journalists, human rights activists and business executives. Plus, a long overdue trip to space.
The spyware secretly hacking smartphones
Military-grade spyware leased by the Israeli firm NSO Group to governments for tracking terrorists and criminals was used to hack smartphones belonging to journalists, human rights activists, business executives and the two women closest to murdered Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, according to an investigation by The Washington Post and 16 media partners led by the Paris-based journalism nonprofit Forbidden Stories.

Wally Funk was supposed to go to space 60 years ago. Now she’s going with Jeff Bezos. At 82, the “Mercury 13″ pioneer is poised to become the oldest person to reach space when the first crewed Blue Origin rocket takes flight Tuesday.
Military-grade spyware leased by the Israeli firm NSO Group to governments for tracking terrorists and criminals was used to hack smartphones belonging to journalists, human rights activists, business executives and the two women closest to murdered Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, according to an investigation by The Washington Post and 16 media partners led by the Paris-based journalism nonprofit Forbidden Stories.

Wally Funk was supposed to go to space 60 years ago. Now she’s going with Jeff Bezos. At 82, the “Mercury 13″ pioneer is poised to become the oldest person to reach space when the first crewed Blue Origin rocket takes flight Tuesday.
