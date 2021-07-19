The spyware secretly hacking smartphones The military-grade spyware that’s being used to spy on journalists, human rights activists and business executives. Plus, a long overdue trip to space.

(FILES) In this file photo taken on August 28, 2016, a woman uses her iPhone in front of the building housing the Israeli NSO group "Pegasus", in Herzliya, near Tel Aviv. An Israeli firm accused of supplying spyware to governments has been linked to a list of 50,000 smartphone numbers, including those of activists, journalists, business executives and politicians around the world, according to reports Sunday. (Photo by JACK GUEZ / AFP) (Photo by JACK GUEZ/AFP via Getty Images)