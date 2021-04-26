The surge in India

How India is driving the surge in global coronavirus cases. Plus, how countries are reacting to the United States’ abundance of vaccines.
The surge in India
A funeral pyre for a mass cremation for covid-19 victims is prepared at a crematorium in New Delhi on Monday. (Adnan Abidi/Reuters)
A devastating second wave of coronavirus is sweeping India. The country is setting daily records for case numbers, and, as Joanna Slater reports, the health-care system is buckling under the immense demand. 

While the few countries with high vaccination rates are seeing coronavirus numbers decrease, globally, cases are rising. Emily Rauhala reports on how nations with lower supplies are calling for policy changes to prevent wealthy countries from hoarding vaccine.
Add to a podcast app
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
Google Podcasts
Amazon Music
Stitcher
RSS
Get episodes via email
Receive each new episode in your inbox.
Play on a smart speaker
Amazon Echo
Enable the Flash Briefing in the Amazon Skill store or search for "The Washington Post" in the Skill section of your Alexa app. Then ask, "Alexa, what's my Flash Briefing?" or "Alexa, what's the news?"
Google Home
Send Post Reports to your Google Assistant device or say, "Okay Google, play the news from Post Reports."

The surge in India

How India is driving the surge in global coronavirus cases. Plus, how countries are reacting to the United States’ abundance of vaccines.
The surge in India
A funeral pyre for a mass cremation for covid-19 victims is prepared at a crematorium in New Delhi on Monday. (Adnan Abidi/Reuters)
A devastating second wave of coronavirus is sweeping India. The country is setting daily records for case numbers, and, as Joanna Slater reports, the health-care system is buckling under the immense demand. 

While the few countries with high vaccination rates are seeing coronavirus numbers decrease, globally, cases are rising. Emily Rauhala reports on how nations with lower supplies are calling for policy changes to prevent wealthy countries from hoarding vaccine.
Previous Episode
Fighting environmental racism
How a protest in a North Carolina farming town sparked a national movement for environmental justice.
Friday, April 23, 2021
More podcasts
See all
Canary: The Washington Post Investigates Series Cover Image
A seven-part investigative series telling the stories of two women, separated by decades and united by a shared refusal to stay silent.
Can He Do That? Series Cover Image
“Can He Do That?” is The Post’s politics podcast, exploring the powers and limitations of American government in an era of deep division.
The Daily 202's Big Idea Series Cover Image
Start your day with this morning briefing of the news you need to know and insights you can’t get anywhere else.
Presidential Series Cover Image
Special episodes of "Presidential" highlight moments in American and presidential history that are worth revisiting today.
All Told Series Cover Image
Narrative stories that bring to life some of The Washington Post's most compelling reporting.
Moonrise Series Cover Image
“Truer, but also darker.” This is the real origin story behind America’s decision to go to the moon.
Constitutional Series Cover Image
A series exploring the Constitution and the people who framed and reframed it.
Letters From War Series Cover Image
Hundreds of letters, written between brothers fighting in the Pacific during World War II. This is their remarkable story.