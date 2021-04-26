The surge in India

A funeral pyre for a mass cremation for covid-19 victims is prepared at a crematorium in New Delhi on Monday. (Adnan Abidi/Reuters)
A devastating second wave of coronavirus is sweeping India. The country is setting daily records for case numbers, and, as Joanna Slater reports, the health-care system is buckling under the immense demand.
While the few countries with high vaccination rates are seeing coronavirus numbers decrease, globally, cases are rising. Emily Rauhala reports on how nations with lower supplies are calling for policy changes to prevent wealthy countries from hoarding vaccine.
