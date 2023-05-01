The threat within the world's largest refugee camp
The threat within the world's largest refugee camp

Join “Post Reports” on a journey through the Kutupalong mega camp in Bangladesh. It’s home to about a million Rohingya refugees who fled persecution in Myanmar only to face growing militant threats from within the camp.

Monday, May 1, 2023
The threat within the world's largest refugee camp
Police guard the Kutupalong Rohingya refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. The Post spent two weeks inside the camp in February. (Turjoy Chowdhury/The Washington Post)

The Kutupalong encampment has become increasingly difficult for visitors to access. Armed guards man the entrance. Documentation to enter is hard to come by. But earlier this year, Rebecca Tan, The Post’s Southeast Asia bureau chief, spent two weeks inside. She discovered deteriorating conditions, frightened refugees with nowhere else to go and a desperation fueling the growth of violent Rohingya groups inside the camps. 


In today’s episode, Rebecca takes us into the lives of a Rohingya community that much of the world keeps forgetting. And she uncovers the story of one man, Mohammad Ismail, who, despite the dangers of coming forward, has been fighting for his family and his people’s survival. 


Read more:


The Rohingya fled genocide. Now, violence stalks them as refugees.


Aid dwindles for Rohingya refugees as money goes to Ukraine and other crises.


Rohingya refugees are braving perilous seas to escape camp desperation.


Fire rips through Rohingya refugee camp in Bangladesh, displacing 12,000.

