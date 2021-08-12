The town lost to the Dixie Fire

An area destroyed by the Dixie Fire in Greenville, Calif., seen on Aug. 10. (Maranie Staab/Bloomberg News)
California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) announced Wednesday that the state will require all teachers and school staffers to be vaccinated against the coronavirus or to submit to weekly testing. It’s the first state to impose such a rule. The governor is citing the surge of the delta variant as the reason –– and the fact that more and more children are being hospitalized by infection.
As the pace of coronavirus cases rises nationwide and children’s camps and day cares shut back down, working mothers’ lives and livelihoods are taking another massive hit. Heather Long reports on the panic setting in among America’s millions of mothers with children under the age of 12 and the potential economic cost of a second mass resignation of moms.
The Dixie Fire in California has been burning since mid-July. It now covers more than 500,000 acres in four counties and has forced thousands of people to evacuate their homes. Marisa Iati reports on the state’s containment efforts, the emotional toll of evacuation and why rebuilding may not be an option in Greenville, Calif.
Wednesday, August 11, 2021