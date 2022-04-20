Facebook
The trouble with policing ‘hot spots’
The trouble with policing ‘hot spots’

Today on “Post Reports,” we explore why a policing strategy that was abandoned in Louisville after the death of Breonna Taylor is gaining steam in other cities.

Wednesday, April 20, 2022
The trouble with policing ‘hot spots’
The trouble with policing ‘hot spots’Then-Maj. Richard Foy drives through a part of Dallas designated by the police as a city grid needing special attention to reduce crime. (Cooper Neill for The Washington Post)

In the past two years, a number of major American cities have experienced spikes in homicides and other violent crimes. Mayors and police chiefs have been under pressure to respond, and some are turning to a new policing strategy called “place network investigations.” 


As its name suggests, the strategy focuses on how criminal networks form and thrive in certain geographical places, and it looks at what can be done to try to break up these patterns of crime. Pioneered by academics and now being adopted by cities across the country, it’s the latest in a long line of American policing philosophies that have used data to target crime concentrated in small areas known as hot spots.

 

Washington Post investigative reporter Amy Brittain started looking into this policing strategy after learning that it was used by police leading up to the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor in March 2020. Louisville police have since abandoned it, and Amy was surprised to discover that at least nine other cities are now using the strategy.


In today’s episode of “Post Reports,” Amy looks at why so many police departments are focusing on geography to fight crime, whether that approach works, and if it does, at what cost.

