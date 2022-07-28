Facebook
The true story of a 10-year-old’s abortion
The true story of a 10-year-old’s abortion

The story of a 10-year-old who crossed state lines for an abortion after Roe v. Wade fell sparked loud skepticism from media and politicians. Today, how local journalists uncovered the truth — and why the public rarely hears such abortion stories at all.

Thursday, July 28, 2022
The true story of a 10-year-old’s abortion
The true story of a 10-year-old’s abortionColumbus Dispatch reporter Bethany Bruner in front of the Ohio Statehouse. Bruner’s reporting confirmed the story of a 10-year-old Ohio girl who crossed state lines to obtain an abortion. (Courtesy of Fred Squillante/Columbus Dispatch/Gannett)

When the Indianapolis Star published a story July 1 about a 10-year-old rape victim from Ohio who was forced to travel to Indiana for an abortion because of new restrictions in her home state, it sparked a national frenzy. An indignant President Biden cited the story a week later as an example of extreme abortion laws, and his political opponents pounced. They suggested it was a lie or a hoax. The Wall Street Journal’s editorial board concluded it was “too good to confirm,” and The Post’s Fact Checker cautioned it was “a very difficult story to check.” Ohio’s attorney general went further, calling it a “fabrication.”


Meanwhile, local journalists went digging. Using shoe-leather tactics, reporters in Ohio and Indiana proved that the horrific story no one wanted to believe was indeed true. 


Today, media reporter (and frequent guest host) Elahe Izadi tells the story of how local journalists got the first big scoop since Roe was overturned, why the public rarely hears such abortion stories and the role local journalists play in documenting the consquencesof Roe’s fall.

