Facebook
Twitter
MailSolid
The Twitter-Elon Musk showdown has arrived
The Twitter-Elon Musk showdown has arrived

A billionaire, a social media company and a lawsuit — the “epic” saga between Twitter and Elon Musk’s acquisition deal. Plus, NASA’s James Webb telescope captures galaxies light-years away.

Wednesday, July 13, 2022
The Twitter-Elon Musk showdown has arrived
Loading...
The Twitter-Elon Musk showdown has arrivedhttps://www.washingtonpost.com/resizer/Fcrz8jKi4RvGM2Qnlh9uvGt3Bhg=/arc-anglerfish-washpost-prod-washpost/public/3PKZ4XITO5BVZPHYPDS6QL3U34.jpg

Twitter is officially suing Elon Musk, after the billionaire said he wanted to back out of a deal to buy the social media company. Silicon Valley correspondent Elizabeth Dwoskin has for months been following Musk’s threats to cancel the purchase, and she explains what this moment means for Twitter.


The James Webb Space Telescope captured new images of galaxies that are light-years away. Producer Natalie Bettendorf spoke with Garth Illingworth, an astronomer at the University of California at Santa Cruz who helped create the telescope, about what Webb revealed — and the discoveries yet to come.

Add to a podcast app
Listen to new episodes on your smartphone or other device.
Apple PodcastApple Podcasts
SpotifySpotify
Google PodcastsGoogle Podcasts
Amazon MusicAmazon Music
StitcherStitcher
RSSRSS
Get episode via email
Receive each new episode in your inbox.
Amazon Echo

Enable the Flash Briefing in the Amazon Skill store or search for "The Washington Post" in the Skill section of your Alexa app. Then ask, "Alexa, what's my Flash Briefing?" or "Alexa, what's the news?"

Google Home

Send Post Reports to your Google Assistant device or say, "Okay Google, play the news from Post Reports."

The Twitter-Elon Musk showdown has arrived
The Twitter-Elon Musk showdown has arrived

A billionaire, a social media company and a lawsuit — the “epic” saga between Twitter and Elon Musk’s acquisition deal. Plus, NASA’s James Webb telescope captures galaxies light-years away.

Wednesday, July 13, 2022
The Twitter-Elon Musk showdown has arrived
Loading...
The Twitter-Elon Musk showdown has arrivedhttps://www.washingtonpost.com/resizer/Fcrz8jKi4RvGM2Qnlh9uvGt3Bhg=/arc-anglerfish-washpost-prod-washpost/public/3PKZ4XITO5BVZPHYPDS6QL3U34.jpg

Twitter is officially suing Elon Musk, after the billionaire said he wanted to back out of a deal to buy the social media company. Silicon Valley correspondent Elizabeth Dwoskin has for months been following Musk’s threats to cancel the purchase, and she explains what this moment means for Twitter.


The James Webb Space Telescope captured new images of galaxies that are light-years away. Producer Natalie Bettendorf spoke with Garth Illingworth, an astronomer at the University of California at Santa Cruz who helped create the telescope, about what Webb revealed — and the discoveries yet to come.

Previous Episode
Why is President Biden so unpopular?

As the White House confronts multiple crises, some Democrats are openly questioning whether the president is capable of leading their party through a contentious midterm election.

Tuesday, July 12, 2022
Why is President Biden so unpopular?
Press Enter to skip to end of carousel
More podcasts
A seven-part investigative series telling the stories of two women, separated by decades and united by a shared refusal to stay silent.
“Can He Do That?” is The Post’s politics podcast, exploring the powers and limitations of American government in an era of deep division.
Special episodes of "Presidential" highlight moments in American and presidential history that are worth revisiting today.
Columnist James Hohmann talks every Friday with the author of a thought-provoking op-ed in The Washington Post.
El pódcast en español de The Washington Post.
An investigation into no-knock warrants in the American justice system — and what happens when accountability is flawed at every level.
End of carousel