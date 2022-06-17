The untold story of ‘All the President’s Men’

Robert Redford and Dustin Hoffman starred as Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein, respectively, in the 1976 film “All the President’s Men.” (Courtesy of the Everett Collection)

Fifty years ago today, five men broke into the headquarters of the Democratic National Committee, located in the posh Watergate building in D.C. Nobody knew it at the time, but the break-in was the first in a series of events that spiraled into the Watergate scandal, and eventually, the downfall of President Richard M. Nixon.





For many people, their memories of this event have become encapsulated in a movie: the iconic 1976 film “All the President’s Men.” Based on the book by Washington Post reporters Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein, the film follows the pair as they dig into the break-in and crack open the scandal, tracing the source of the burglary back to the White House.





Ann Hornaday, The Post’s film critic, calls the movie a metonym for Watergate — a stand-in for this entire period in history — “that from the moment it opened seemed to fuse seamlessly with private memory and collective myth.”





Today, guest host and media reporter Elahe Izadi talks with Ann about what it means for a film to function in this way. And we hear a dramatization of a deleted scene from an early draft of the screenplay, as Ann reveals how the classic as we know it almost didn’t exist.