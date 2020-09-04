The U.S. is deporting Nicaraguan asylum seekers

Moises Alberto Ortega Valdivia is a political dissident from Nicaragua who sought asylum in the U.S. He was denied that right. What happened next at the border was “shocking,” says Post correspondent Kevin Sieff. “To them and to basically anyone who follows immigration law.”
After the Post published this article, Congress members wrote to President Trump, demanding Nicaraguan asylum seekers be allowed to apply.
