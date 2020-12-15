The vaccine is here. She got it first.

Meet Sandra Lindsay, the first person to get a coronavirus vaccine in the United States. And a closer look at President-elect Joe Biden’s pick for secretary of state, Antony Blinken.
The vaccine is now being administered in the United States as hospitals struggle to keep up with coronavirus patients. Science reporter Ben Guarino on why this New York critical care nurse got the country’s first coronavirus shot: “We were scared.”

Biden has picked Antony Blinken to be secretary of state. The nomination emphasizes experience and the foreign policy establishment, according to national security reporter John Hudson.

Late last week, the first coronavirus vaccine was approved for emergency use. But as we reported on Post Reports, the country will now embark on a finely orchestrated, high-stakes process to distribute and administer doses. Meet the people inside a supply chain that could end the pandemic.

