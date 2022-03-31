Facebook
The view from Kyiv
The view from Kyiv

Russia announced earlier this week it would scale back its offensive around Kyiv. We take you in and around the capital city to see whether that’s true. Plus, how videos of impromptu concerts around Ukraine have become the soundtrack of hope in the face of war.

Thursday, March 31, 2022
The view from Kyiv
The view from KyivMembers of the Ukrainian Territorial Defense Forces unload tank traps in Kyiv on March 2. (Heidi Levine for The Washington Post).

On Tuesday, Moscow announced that it would “drastically reduce” its military assault around Kyiv. But U.S. officials are leery of Russia’s promise to shift away from the capital city. 


Post foreign correspondent Siobhan O’Grady has been in Kyiv since the start of the war. She tells us that Russia doesn’t seem to be telling the truth based on accounts from the city and its surrounding areas, and explains how life in Kyiv has changed since the start of the war. 


Plus, how videos shared online of musicbeing made in the face of war have become a soundtrack of hope in the midst of despair.

