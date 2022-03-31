The view from Kyiv

Members of the Ukrainian Territorial Defense Forces unload tank traps in Kyiv on March 2. (Heidi Levine for The Washington Post).

On Tuesday, Moscow announced that it would “drastically reduce” its military assault around Kyiv. But U.S. officials are leery of Russia’s promise to shift away from the capital city.





Post foreign correspondent Siobhan O’Grady has been in Kyiv since the start of the war. She tells us that Russia doesn’t seem to be telling the truth based on accounts from the city and its surrounding areas, and explains how life in Kyiv has changed since the start of the war.





Plus, how videos shared online of musicbeing made in the face of war have become a soundtrack of hope in the midst of despair.