The violence rattling Asian Americans

Asian American communities are bracing themselves against an increase of violent assaults, leaving the marginalized group feeling under attack and isolated.

Noel Quintana, photographed this week in Brooklyn. (Jeenah Moon for The Washington Post)

Attacks against Asian Americans are surging. While data is scant, the numbers in New York City and San Francisco — cities with large, long established Asian American communities — are up.





Racially motivated attacks are chronically underreported, reporter Marian Liu says. “On top of that, there's a high threshold to proving what a hate crime is.”



