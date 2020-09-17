The White women turning away from Trump

The White women who regret putting President Trump in office. Attorney General William Barr lambasts his own Justice Department. And introducing “Canary,” a Washington Post investigative podcast.
National political correspondent Jenna Johnson reports on the growing number of White female voters who regret voting for Donald Trump in 2016 and plan to vote for Democratic candidate Joe Biden this November. 

On Wednesday, Attorney General William Barr launched a scathing criticism of the DOJ, accusing the department of meddling with politics. National security reporter Matt Zapotosky explains how Barr compared department prosecutors to “preschoolers” and claimed that it was Barr, not career officials, who has the ultimate authority to decide how cases should be handled. 

Introducing The Washington Post’s new podcast, “Canary.” After a sexual assault case in D.C., one woman’s public warning ricochets all the way to Birmingham, Ala., where another woman gives voice to a devastating allegation.
This seven-part investigative series from The Washington Post follows the Alabama woman’s decision to come forward with a claim of sexual assault against a high-ranking figure in the D.C. criminal justice system, and the spiraling effects of that choice.

Hosted by investigative reporter Amy Brittain, coming Oct. 1. 
