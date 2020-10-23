The winners and losers of early voting

Across the country, Democratic enthusiasm is propelling an enormous wave of early voting. But reporter Amy Gardner, who covers voting issues, explains that it’s still too early to know what that will mean for Democrat Joe Biden. Meanwhile, election officials such as Dana DeBeauvoir of Travis County, Tex., are scrambling to accommodate the record numbers of voters.
During Thursday’s debate, President Trump and Biden were asked about the latest foreign interference in the election. Craig Timberg, national technology reporter, explains the story behind mysterious emails threatening Democratic voters this week.
