The witnesses to George Floyd's death

Emotional testimony in the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former police officer charged in the killing of George Floyd. And, Biden’s massive infrastructure plan.
The witnesses to George Floyd's death
Witness Charles McMillian gets emotional during his testimony Wednesday in Minneapolis. (Court TV/Pool/AP)
The murder trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin began in Minneapolis this week, with emotional testimony from witnesses to George Floyd’s death. National correspondent Holly Bailey lays out what the jurors heard. Follow The Post’s live coverage of the Chauvin trial here

On Wednesday, President Biden unveiled a $2 trillion infrastructure plan. Economics reporter Rachel Siegel explains what’s in the sprawling proposal and the challenges Biden will face in garnering congressional support. 
