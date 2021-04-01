The witnesses to George Floyd's death

Witness Charles McMillian gets emotional during his testimony Wednesday in Minneapolis. (Court TV/Pool/AP)
The murder trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin began in Minneapolis this week, with emotional testimony from witnesses to George Floyd’s death. National correspondent Holly Bailey lays out what the jurors heard. Follow The Post’s live coverage of the Chauvin trial here.
On Wednesday, President Biden unveiled a $2 trillion infrastructure plan. Economics reporter Rachel Siegel explains what’s in the sprawling proposal and the challenges Biden will face in garnering congressional support.
