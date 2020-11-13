The worst covid surge is just beginning

The Midwest emerges as the latest hot spot for coronavirus, as daily cases across the U.S. break records. And the Democrats’ last hope to take control of the Senate comes down to Georgia.
Coronavirus cases continue to surge in the U.S. Reporters Annie Gowen and William Wan take a look at where the cases are rising and why.

Senior congressional correspondent and columnist Paul Kane joins the show to talk about the Democrats’ last hope to take the Senate in Georgia.
