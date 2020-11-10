These tweets may be harmful to your democracy

Tech reporter Drew Harwell reports on the conspiracy theories taking hold among Trump supporters and being bolstered by Republican lawmakers.
The battle for control of the Senate is still up in the air. But, as Fix reporter Amber Phillips explains, Republican politicians who embrace Trump won big this election.
As the U.S. struggles to revive its economy during a pandemic, China takes the lead in movie box office sales. Foreign correspondent Eva Dou reports that it is the latest indication of China’s swift recovery.
President-elect Joe Biden prepares a transition to the White House — and readies a team to combat a surging pandemic. And for future leaders, the hope and promise of Kamala Harris.
Monday, November 9, 2020