These tweets may be harmful to your democracy

Breaking down conspiracy theories over election fraud. The Republicans who won, even when Trump didn’t. And, a new leader in the box office.
Tech reporter Drew Harwell reports on the conspiracy theories taking hold among Trump supporters and being bolstered by Republican lawmakers

The battle for control of the Senate is still up in the air. But, as Fix reporter Amber Phillips explains, Republican politicians who embrace Trump won big this election. 

As the U.S. struggles to revive its economy during a pandemic, China takes the lead in movie box office sales. Foreign correspondent Eva Dou reports that it is the latest indication of China’s swift recovery
