Times are changing. The president's message is not.
The president takes a series of losses — with Supreme Court decisions, a half-full rally and John Bolton’s book. And NASCAR’s reckoning over racism.
President Trump rallies in red states to a sea of empty blue seats.
NASCAR doubles down in support for Bubba Wallace, the only black driver in the major circuit, after a noose was found in his garage after the league bans Confederate flags at its events.
