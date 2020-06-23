Times are changing. The president's message is not.

The president takes a series of losses — with Supreme Court decisions, a half-full rally and John Bolton’s book. And NASCAR’s reckoning over racism.
In this episode

President Trump rallies in red states to a sea of empty blue seats

NASCAR doubles down in support for Bubba Wallace, the only black driver in the major circuit, after a noose was found in his garage after the league bans Confederate flags at its events

