Tinder in the trenches
Tinder in the trenches

Marriages, breakups and dates are still happening in Ukraine, even during the war against Russian forces.

Wednesday, January 4, 2023
Tinder in the trenches
Tinder in the trenchesA couple kiss in a cafe in the center of the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv during a partial blackout on Dec. 13, 2022, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Photo by Sergei SUPINSKY/Agence France-Presse)

Reporter Jeff Stein recently reported on what love and intimacy look like during the war with Russian forces. What he found was that Tinder and sex shops still persist as cities in Ukraine continue to see airstrikes and hear sirens. Sometimes, when it doesn’t seem like either side is winning, love just might be.

