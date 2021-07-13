To boost or not to boost?

The latest on coronavirus booster shots. What to expect from the Olympic Games with no spectators. And for better or worse: how to survive this summer’s wedding fatigue.
Concerns over booster shots are growing as new coronavirus variants become more pervasive. Yasmeen Abutaleb shares the latest developments on these extra shots domestically and abroad.

Last week, the Japanese government announced all spectators would be banned from Olympic venues in and around Tokyo. Simon Deyner reports on what to expect from the Games without the normal fanfare.

After the pandemic forced many couples to postpone their weddings, the celebrations are back in full force. Ashley Fetters reports on how guests are handling the jam-packed summer wedding season.
