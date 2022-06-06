Too liberal for California?

Today on “Post Reports,” we take a hard look at California’s strange primary election season to see how Democrats across the country are testing the viability of their beliefs – and whether some may be losing patience with leftward ideas.
Tomorrow is primary day in the Golden State. And in California’s two largest cities, things are looking pretty…odd.
In San Francisco, there’s a campaign to remove a district attorney and “progressive prosecutor,” who was voted in a couple of years ago. Then, in Los Angeles, one of the front-runners of the Democratic mayoral primary is a guy whom some voters have described as a secret Republican.
We take stock of the primary election in California and what it says about the future of leftward politics with correspondent Scott Wilson.
