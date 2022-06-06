Too liberal for California?

Tomorrow is primary day in the Golden State. And in California’s two largest cities, things are looking pretty…odd.





In San Francisco, there’s a campaign to remove a district attorney and “progressive prosecutor,” who was voted in a couple of years ago. Then, in Los Angeles, one of the front-runners of the Democratic mayoral primary is a guy whom some voters have described as a secret Republican.





We take stock of the primary election in California and what it says about the future of leftward politics with correspondent Scott Wilson.