Tracking a secret outbreak in Iowa

In a pandemic rife with confusion, where essential data and clear guidance have been difficult to find, clues to controlling coronavirus outbreaks can be found in the virus’s own genetic code. Sarah Kaplan reports on an undisclosed outbreak in Postville, Iowa — and the genetic evidence it left behind.
We take another of your voting questions. One listener asks, how do campaigns get involved in challenging votes? Election law attorney Ben Ginsberg explains.
If you have a question about voting, check out The Washington Post’s guide on how to vote in your state. You can also ask Post Reports on Twitter or Facebook — or write us an email at PostReports@washpost.com.
Why we still don’t have a second pandemic relief bill. What the funding holdup means for schools. And how rushing this year’s census could shape our democracy for years to come.
Wednesday, October 14, 2020