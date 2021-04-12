Tracking down the Capitol rioters

How surveillance networks are helping federal authorities track down the Jan. 6 Capitol rioters. And, the legacy of Prince Philip.
Tracking down the Capitol rioters
A composite image of evidence pulled by the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia against Debra Maimone. (U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia)
A Washington Post review of hundreds of pages of court records has revealed how federal law enforcement officials are using license plate scanners, facial-recognition software and other controversial surveillance technologies to hunt down Jan. 6 Capitol rioters. Post tech reporter Drew Harwell analyzes their use in one of the biggest criminal investigations in American history

Prince Philip, the former naval officer and husband of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II, died Friday. He was 99 years old. Reporter Adrian Higgins discusses the prince’s life and legacy.

The Post is asking listeners to reflect on their mementos from different homelands. Drop us a line at PostReports@washpost.com with your story about the object you brought when you immigrated to the United States. Or visit our submission form here to tell us more.
Add to a podcast app
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
Google Podcasts
Amazon Music
Stitcher
RSS
Get episodes via email
Receive each new episode in your inbox.
Play on a smart speaker
Amazon Echo
Enable the Flash Briefing in the Amazon Skill store or search for "The Washington Post" in the Skill section of your Alexa app. Then ask, "Alexa, what's my Flash Briefing?" or "Alexa, what's the news?"
Google Home
Send Post Reports to your Google Assistant device or say, "Okay Google, play the news from Post Reports."

Tracking down the Capitol rioters

How surveillance networks are helping federal authorities track down the Jan. 6 Capitol rioters. And, the legacy of Prince Philip.
Tracking down the Capitol rioters
A composite image of evidence pulled by the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia against Debra Maimone. (U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia)
A Washington Post review of hundreds of pages of court records has revealed how federal law enforcement officials are using license plate scanners, facial-recognition software and other controversial surveillance technologies to hunt down Jan. 6 Capitol rioters. Post tech reporter Drew Harwell analyzes their use in one of the biggest criminal investigations in American history

Prince Philip, the former naval officer and husband of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II, died Friday. He was 99 years old. Reporter Adrian Higgins discusses the prince’s life and legacy.

The Post is asking listeners to reflect on their mementos from different homelands. Drop us a line at PostReports@washpost.com with your story about the object you brought when you immigrated to the United States. Or visit our submission form here to tell us more.
Previous Episode
Putting police on trial
This week in the Derek Chauvin murder trial, officers and medical experts testified on the cause of George Floyd’s death. And why it’s so hard to prosecute police officers.
Friday, April 9, 2021
More podcasts
See all
Canary: The Washington Post Investigates Series Cover Image
A seven-part investigative series telling the stories of two women, separated by decades and united by a shared refusal to stay silent.
Can He Do That? Series Cover Image
“Can He Do That?” is The Post’s politics podcast, exploring the powers and limitations of American government in an era of deep division.
The Daily 202's Big Idea Series Cover Image
Start your day with this morning briefing of the news you need to know and insights you can’t get anywhere else.
Presidential Series Cover Image
Special episodes of "Presidential" highlight moments in American and presidential history that are worth revisiting today.
All Told Series Cover Image
Narrative stories that bring to life some of The Washington Post's most compelling reporting.
Moonrise Series Cover Image
“Truer, but also darker.” This is the real origin story behind America’s decision to go to the moon.
Constitutional Series Cover Image
A series exploring the Constitution and the people who framed and reframed it.
Letters From War Series Cover Image
Hundreds of letters, written between brothers fighting in the Pacific during World War II. This is their remarkable story.