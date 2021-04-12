Tracking down the Capitol rioters

A composite image of evidence pulled by the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia against Debra Maimone. (U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia)
A Washington Post review of hundreds of pages of court records has revealed how federal law enforcement officials are using license plate scanners, facial-recognition software and other controversial surveillance technologies to hunt down Jan. 6 Capitol rioters. Post tech reporter Drew Harwell analyzes their use in one of the biggest criminal investigations in American history.
Prince Philip, the former naval officer and husband of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II, died Friday. He was 99 years old. Reporter Adrian Higgins discusses the prince’s life and legacy.
The Post is asking listeners to reflect on their mementos from different homelands. Drop us a line at PostReports@washpost.com with your story about the object you brought when you immigrated to the United States. Or visit our submission form here to tell us more.
