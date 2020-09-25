Sections
All Post podcasts
The Post's premier daily podcast, featuring unparalleled reporting, expert insight and clear analysis, every weekday afternoon.
Trapped inside the Star Motel
Even before the pandemic, Orlando was plagued by a lack of affordable housing. Then Florida’s tourism economy crashed, leaving hundreds of people trapped in rundown motels on the edge of society.
Friday, September 25, 2020
Greg Jaffe reported on
the people trapped at a motel without power
just outside of Disney World.
Previous Episode
How policing failed Breonna Taylor
Why police are rarely charged for shooting people — and whether police tactics will change. The movement to abolish Greek life on campuses. And, the question of court-packing.
Thursday, September 24, 2020
