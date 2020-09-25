Trapped inside the Star Motel

Even before the pandemic, Orlando was plagued by a lack of affordable housing. Then Florida’s tourism economy crashed, leaving hundreds of people trapped in rundown motels on the edge of society.
Greg Jaffe reported on the people trapped at a motel without power just outside of Disney World.
