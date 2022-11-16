Facebook
Trump is back. Back again.
Trump is back. Back again.

Former president Donald Trump has officially announced his bid for the White House in 2024. However, factions in the Republican Party aren’t sold on having Trump back in power and a series of legal investigations could further complicate his run.

Wednesday, November 16, 2022
Trump is back. Back again.
Former president Donald Trump gestures after announcing another run for president Tuesday at Mar-a-Lago, in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Tuesday night, Former president Donald Trump announced his fourth bid for the White House in 2024. The announcement comes just a week after voters decidedly rejected the candidates he backed in the midterm elections. 


Trump has taken the brunt of the criticism from his fellow Republicans who aren’t sold on having him represent the party again, with potential rivals already planning to challenge Trump for the nomination.


National political reporter Isaac Arnsdorf recaps last night’s announcement and outlines the potential obstacles, both legal and political, on Trump’s 2024 road to the White House.  


Tuesday night, Former president Donald Trump announced his fourth bid for the White House in 2024. The announcement comes just a week after voters decidedly rejected the candidates he backed in the midterm elections. 


Trump has taken the brunt of the criticism from his fellow Republicans who aren’t sold on having him represent the party again, with potential rivals already planning to challenge Trump for the nomination.


National political reporter Isaac Arnsdorf recaps last night’s announcement and outlines the potential obstacles, both legal and political, on Trump’s 2024 road to the White House.  


