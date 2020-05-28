Trump vs. Big Tech

Tensions between President Trump and big tech reach a boiling point. Asian American health-care workers are fighting racism as well as the coronavirus. And, how air travel has changed during the pandemic.
In this episode

On Thursday, President Trump is expected to sign an executive order that could fundamentally change free speech regulations on social media.

Asian American health-care workers are facing increased discrimination during the coronavirus pandemic. 

More people are traveling by air again. Here’s what to expect at airports and on planes.

