Trump’s indicted. Now what?
Former president Donald Trump has been indicted. Today, how the case could test the limits of our political and legal systems.

Friday, March 31, 2023
Trump’s indicted. Now what?Donald Trump on Thursday became the first former president in U.S. history to be charged with a crime. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)

A Manhattan grand jury has voted to indict former president Donald Trump, making him the first person in U.S. history to serve as commander in chief and then be charged with a crime, and setting the stage for a 2024 presidential contest unlike any other.


The indictment was sealed, which means the specific charge or charges are not publicly known. But the grand jury had been hearing evidence about money paid to adult-film actress Stormy Daniels during Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign.

Washington Post reporter Devlin Barrett says charging a former president with a crime will be the ultimate test of our legal and political systems. Today on the show, Barrett walks us through what we know about the indictment, and what could happen next as this landmark legal battle begins. 

Former president Donald Trump has been indicted. Today, how the case could test the limits of our political and legal systems.

Friday, March 31, 2023
