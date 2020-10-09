Trump’s loyal base

Polls show Biden with a significant lead over the president, but national political reporter Jenna Johnson says there is still one demographic group that can’t be swayed: White men without college degrees. Johnson talked to some of Trump’s most loyal fans.
In the battleground state of Florida, an oft overlooked group of swing voters may have the power to sway the election: evangelical Latinos. National features reporter Jose Del Real reports.
In Beirut, a beloved Manousheh bakery returns after the Aug. 4 explosion that devastated the city. Foreign affairs reporter Siobhan O’Grady and Beirut-based reporter Nader Durgham with a baker’s tale of struggle and survival.
What grand jury recordings can tell us about why there was no indictment in Breonna Taylor's death. How the pandemic is scrambling college students’ voting plans. And, how Boris Johnson was affected by contracting covid-19.
