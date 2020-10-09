Trump’s loyal base

The White men without college degrees who love the president more than ever. How evangelical Latinos could swing the vote for Trump in Florida. And, a bakery in Beirut reopens two months after an explosion.
Polls show Biden with a significant lead over the president, but national political reporter Jenna Johnson says there is still one demographic group that can’t be swayed: White men without college degrees. Johnson talked to some of Trump’s most loyal fans

In the battleground state of Florida, an oft overlooked group of swing voters may have the power to sway the election: evangelical Latinos. National features reporter Jose Del Real reports. 

In Beirut, a beloved Manousheh bakery returns after the Aug. 4 explosion that devastated the city. Foreign affairs reporter Siobhan O’Grady and Beirut-based reporter Nader Durgham with a baker’s tale of struggle and survival. 
