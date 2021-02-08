Trump’s rhetoric on trial

An American flag flies outside the U.S. Capitol on Monday. (Ting Shen/Bloomberg News)
Reporter Rosalind S. Helderman shares the latest in the impending impeachment trial of former president Donald Trump.
Health reporter Fenit Nirappil explains whether people should start wearing surgical masks beneath their fabric masks — especially as coronavirus variants spread.
As the impeachment trial begins this week, consider going back to listen to our Post Reports deep dive into the events at the Capitol on Jan. 6. That episode gives a moment-by-moment breakdown of the riot, with voices you may not have heard before and insights into the events at the center of the impeachment trial. That episode of Post Reports is called “Four Hours of Insurrection,” and you can find it here or wherever you get your podcasts.
