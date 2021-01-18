Tulsa, 100 years later

A sign for Black Wall Street is displayed above the Greenwood Avenue sign in Tulsa. Today, only a small amount of Black-owned businesses remain along Greenwood Avenue. (Joshua Lott/The Washington Post)
In 1921, a White mob descended on the Greenwood district of Tulsa, killing scores of African Americans, and looting and burning their businesses to the ground. The Tulsa massacre decimated Greenwood, a commercial hub once hailed as the height of Black enterprise.
But as Tracy Jan reports, Black erasure in Tulsa is hardly a remnant of the past. Today, Black entrepreneurs in historic Greenwood feel threatened yet again, as gentrification drives up property values and Black business owners get priced out of land ownership — and some of them are asking why there still hasn’t been restitution for the past.
Friday, January 15, 2021