Two Americas collide

The U.S. Capitol has been breached by a pro-Trump mob during the process of confirming Joe Biden’s vistory in the presidential election. Meanwhile, another election in Georgia is wrapping up — with control of the Senate hanging in the balance.
Two Americas collide
Pro-Trump rioters stand by the Senate chamber after storming the Capitol, where the electoral college vote certification for President-elect Joe Biden had been taking place. (photo: Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)
A violent mob has breached the U.S. Capitol, halting a congressional count of electoral votes. Follow live updates here. 

Results from the Senate runoffs in Georgia signal a Democratic flip in the state, and in the Senate. National reporter Cleve Wootson reports from Atlanta

Eugene Scott, a reporter for The Fix, breaks down what we know about who voted in the Georgia runoffs, and how. 
Add to a podcast app
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
Google Podcasts
Amazon Music
Stitcher
RSS
Get episodes via email
Receive each new episode in your inbox.
Play on a smart speaker
Amazon Echo
Enable the Flash Briefing in the Amazon Skill store or search for "The Washington Post" in the Skill section of your Alexa app. Then ask, "Alexa, what's my Flash Briefing?" or "Alexa, what's the news?"
Google Home
Send Post Reports to your Google Assistant device or say, "Okay Google, play the news from Post Reports."

Two Americas collide

The U.S. Capitol has been breached by a pro-Trump mob during the process of confirming Joe Biden’s vistory in the presidential election. Meanwhile, another election in Georgia is wrapping up — with control of the Senate hanging in the balance.
Two Americas collide
Pro-Trump rioters stand by the Senate chamber after storming the Capitol, where the electoral college vote certification for President-elect Joe Biden had been taking place. (photo: Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)
A violent mob has breached the U.S. Capitol, halting a congressional count of electoral votes. Follow live updates here. 

Results from the Senate runoffs in Georgia signal a Democratic flip in the state, and in the Senate. National reporter Cleve Wootson reports from Atlanta

Eugene Scott, a reporter for The Fix, breaks down what we know about who voted in the Georgia runoffs, and how. 
Previous Episode
Can America’s vaccine rollout be fixed?
Why the vaccine rollout has been slower than expected in the United States. And, the political theater of counting electoral college votes.
Tuesday, January 5, 2021
More podcasts
See all
Canary: The Washington Post Investigates Series Cover Image
A seven-part investigative series telling the stories of two women, separated by decades and united by a shared refusal to stay silent.
Can He Do That? Series Cover Image
“Can He Do That?” is The Washington Post’s politics podcast, exploring this extraordinary moment in American history.
The Daily 202's Big Idea Series Cover Image
Start your day with this morning briefing of the news you need to know and insights you can’t get anywhere else.
Presidential Series Cover Image
Special episodes of "Presidential" highlight moments in American and presidential history that are worth revisiting today.
All Told Series Cover Image
Narrative stories that bring to life some of The Washington Post's most compelling reporting.
Moonrise Series Cover Image
“Truer, but also darker.” This is the real origin story behind America’s decision to go to the moon.
Constitutional Series Cover Image
A series exploring the Constitution and the people who framed and reframed it.
Letters From War Series Cover Image
Hundreds of letters, written between brothers fighting in the Pacific during World War II. This is their remarkable story.