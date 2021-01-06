Two Americas collide

Pro-Trump rioters stand by the Senate chamber after storming the Capitol, where the electoral college vote certification for President-elect Joe Biden had been taking place. (photo: Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)
A violent mob has breached the U.S. Capitol, halting a congressional count of electoral votes. Follow live updates here.
Results from the Senate runoffs in Georgia signal a Democratic flip in the state, and in the Senate. National reporter Cleve Wootson reports from Atlanta.
Eugene Scott, a reporter for The Fix, breaks down what we know about who voted in the Georgia runoffs, and how.
Why the vaccine rollout has been slower than expected in the United States. And, the political theater of counting electoral college votes.
Tuesday, January 5, 2021