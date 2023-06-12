Ukraine’s long-awaited counteroffensive

Ukrainian soldiers of the 47th Separate Mechanized Brigade at an undisclosed location in the woods in Ukraine in May. (Heidi Levine for The Washington Post)

A much-anticipated Ukrainian counteroffensive against Russia is underway. There are signs of small gains for Ukrainian troops, but wins will be difficult as a long battle appears ahead.





Today on “Post Reports,” foreign correspondent Samantha Schmidt explains what is at stake in this critical moment for the war and what she is seeing on the ground in the heavily contested southern region of Kherson.