Ukraine’s triumph in Kherson
Ukraine’s triumph in Kherson

A triumphant President Volodymyr Zelensky visited the liberated Ukrainian city of Kherson Monday morning, declaring “the beginning of the end of the war.” Today on “Post Reports,” we talk about whether that’s true and why this city is so significant.

Monday, November 14, 2022
Ukraine’s triumph in Kherson
Ukraine’s triumph in KhersonUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visits the liberated city of Kherson on Monday. (Wojciech Grzedzinski for The Washington Post)

Kherson residents celebrate liberation and describe the trauma of occupation.


Witnesses recount detentions, torture, disappearances in occupied Kherson.


Fighting-age men in Russia are still hiding in fear of being sent to war.

Follow live updates on the war in Ukraine. 

Kherson residents celebrate liberation and describe the trauma of occupation.


Witnesses recount detentions, torture, disappearances in occupied Kherson.


Fighting-age men in Russia are still hiding in fear of being sent to war.

Follow live updates on the war in Ukraine. 

