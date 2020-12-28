Underwater during a pandemic

In April, a massive dam failure in Midland, Mich., left an entire community underwater amid the pandemic. Jacob May saw the flood ravage his hometown and recorded an audio diary. This is Jacob’s story, and an update on how he’s doing now.
Back in the spring, the producers of the Post podcast “All Told” put together a series of audio diaries, bringing listeners inside different people’s experiences of the pandemic. One of those diaries was from Jacob May. In late April, a dam in Midland, Mich., failed massively. It left an entire community literally underwater. At the time, Jacob was a high school senior. He saw the devastation ravage his hometown. Today, we’re re-airing Jacob’s audio diary, and a follow-up interview to see how he’s doing now.


