Underwater during a pandemic

Back in the spring, the producers of the Post podcast “All Told” put together a series of audio diaries, bringing listeners inside different people’s experiences of the pandemic. One of those diaries was from Jacob May. In late April, a dam in Midland, Mich., failed massively. It left an entire community literally underwater. At the time, Jacob was a high school senior. He saw the devastation ravage his hometown. Today, we’re re-airing Jacob’s audio diary, and a follow-up interview to see how he’s doing now.
Wednesday, December 23, 2020