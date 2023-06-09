United States v. Trump
United States v. Trump

Former president Donald Trump has been indicted for a second time. Now, he’s being charged with obstruction and conspiracy in connection with classified documents found at his Mar-a-Lago estate, which could mean years in prison if he’s found guilty.

Friday, June 9, 2023
United States v. Trump

United States v. TrumpFormer president Donald Trump in April. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)

For the second time in two months, former president Donald Trump, the 2024 GOP frontrunner, has been indicted. As the first former president to face federal criminal charges, Trump has been charged with 37 counts, including illegal retention of government secrets, obstruction of justice and conspiracy. Trump must appear in federal court in Miami on Tuesday.  


Today on “Post Reports,” national security reporter Devlin Barrett breaks down the charges and what Trump’s legal troubles could mean for 2024.


