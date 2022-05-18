‘Un-retiring’

Millions of Americans who retired during the pandemic are returning to the workforce.





Many are being lured back to work by more flexible, hybrid work arrangements and declining concerns over covid. And, yes, some of it is also being driven by high inflation. But there’s good news, too: Ageism might be less of a problem for older workers, as companies scramble to find experienced, reliable people to fill all these open jobs. And suddenly, the AARP set is looking pretty good.