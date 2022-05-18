Facebook
Twitter
MailSolid
‘Un-retiring’
‘Un-retiring’

Today on Post Reports, an estimated 1.5 million retirees have reentered the U.S. labor market over the past year. What’s bringing them back?

Wednesday, May 18, 2022
‘Un-retiring’
Loading...
‘Un-retiring’Customers leave a restaurant with a hiring sign displayed in the window in a Los Angeles strip mall. (Etienne Laurent/Shutterstock)

Millions of Americans who retired during the pandemic are returning to the workforce.


Many are being lured back to work by more flexible, hybrid work arrangements and declining concerns over covid. And, yes, some of it is also being driven by high inflation. But there’s good news, too: Ageism might be less of a problem for older workers, as companies scramble to find experienced, reliable people to fill all these open jobs. And suddenly, the AARP set is looking pretty good.

Add to a podcast app
Listen to new episodes on your smartphone or other device.
Apple PodcastApple Podcasts
SpotifySpotify
Google PodcastsGoogle Podcasts
Amazon MusicAmazon Music
StitcherStitcher
RSSRSS
Get episode via email
Receive each new episode in your inbox.
Amazon Echo

Enable the Flash Briefing in the Amazon Skill store or search for "The Washington Post" in the Skill section of your Alexa app. Then ask, "Alexa, what's my Flash Briefing?" or "Alexa, what's the news?"

Google Home

Send Post Reports to your Google Assistant device or say, "Okay Google, play the news from Post Reports."

‘Un-retiring’
‘Un-retiring’

Today on Post Reports, an estimated 1.5 million retirees have reentered the U.S. labor market over the past year. What’s bringing them back?

Wednesday, May 18, 2022
‘Un-retiring’
Loading...
‘Un-retiring’Customers leave a restaurant with a hiring sign displayed in the window in a Los Angeles strip mall. (Etienne Laurent/Shutterstock)

Millions of Americans who retired during the pandemic are returning to the workforce.


Many are being lured back to work by more flexible, hybrid work arrangements and declining concerns over covid. And, yes, some of it is also being driven by high inflation. But there’s good news, too: Ageism might be less of a problem for older workers, as companies scramble to find experienced, reliable people to fill all these open jobs. And suddenly, the AARP set is looking pretty good.

Previous Episode
​​Why Putin is the best thing to happen to NATO

Finland and Sweden are applying for NATO membership, ending decades-long policies of military neutrality. We take a look at what this means for global security. Plus, why some NATO leaders are worried about Vladimir Putin being humiliated in Ukraine.

Tuesday, May 17, 2022
​​Why Putin is the best thing to happen to NATO
Press Enter to skip to end of carousel
More podcasts
A seven-part investigative series telling the stories of two women, separated by decades and united by a shared refusal to stay silent.
“Can He Do That?” is The Post’s politics podcast, exploring the powers and limitations of American government in an era of deep division.
Special episodes of "Presidential" highlight moments in American and presidential history that are worth revisiting today.
Columnist James Hohmann talks every Friday with the author of a thought-provoking op-ed in The Washington Post.
El pódcast en español de The Washington Post.
An investigation into no-knock warrants in the American justice system — and what happens when accountability is flawed at every level.
End of carousel