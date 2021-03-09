Vaccinated? Here’s what’s safe.

Nurse Liliana Ocampo administers a second dose of the Moderna coronavirus vaccine to Teresa Scottino, 75, on March 3 in Los Angeles. (Frederic J. Brown/AFP/Getty Images)
New guidelines have emerged for fully vaccinated people in the United States. The Post’s Lena H. Sun walks us through what the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Monday about what fully vaccinated people can now do safely.
Israel has inoculated over half of the population. Jerusalem bureau chief Steve Hendrix reports on the country’s mass vaccination rollout — its successes and shortcomings.
Early in the pandemic, many were predicting the extra time at home could lead to a baby boom. Foreign correspondent Rick Noack says that in France, at least, it’s been just the opposite: a sharp drop in birth rates since the pandemic started.
Monday, March 8, 2021